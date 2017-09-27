Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

GEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.22 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 7,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 27,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.74 per share, for a total transaction of $727,221.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,275.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

