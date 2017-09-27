FY2018 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal Inc. Boosted by Analyst (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FBR & Co analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. FBR & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $363.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.75 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (HCC) traded up 0.919% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.605. The stock had a trading volume of 221,268 shares. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $173,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $82,178,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $37,651,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,953,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $21,590,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

