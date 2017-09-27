Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (FRCL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (LON:FRCL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (LON FRCL) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 604.00. 36,239 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.28 billion. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 343.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 619.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.25.

In related news, insider Roger Bone purchased 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £993.06 ($1,335.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 345 shares of company stock worth $208,248.

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s investment objective is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

