Financial Analysis: BioAmber (BIOA) vs. Stepan (SCL)

BioAmber (NYSE: BIOA) and Stepan (NYSE:SCL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of BioAmber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Stepan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of BioAmber shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Stepan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BioAmber has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stepan has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioAmber and Stepan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAmber 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stepan 0 3 1 1 2.60

BioAmber presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Stepan has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 59.19%. Given BioAmber’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAmber is more favorable than Stepan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAmber and Stepan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAmber $10.54 million 1.69 -$24.98 million ($0.80) -0.60 Stepan $1.83 billion 1.03 $207.56 million $3.81 22.03

Stepan has higher revenue and earnings than BioAmber. BioAmber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stepan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioAmber and Stepan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAmber -221.82% -56.55% -21.56% Stepan 4.85% 14.95% 7.28%

Dividends

Stepan pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BioAmber does not pay a dividend. Stepan pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BioAmber has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Summary

Stepan beats BioAmber on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioAmber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc. (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc., is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products. Its geographical segments include Europe and North America. Its product pipeline includes the derivatives of bio-succinic acid, such as 1,4 Butanediol (1,4 BDO) and tetrahydrofuran (THF), and succinic acid-based polyesters, and C6 building block chemicals, such as adipic acid, caprolactam and hexamethylenediamine (HMDA). Its products are used in various applications, including polyurethanes, resins and coatings, de-icing and coolant solutions, fine chemicals, lubricants, carpets, engineering plastics and artificial leather products.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics. Its Surfactants segment offers products, which are principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes. Its Polymers segment includes polyurethane polyols, polyester resins and phthalic anhydride. Its Specialty Products segment includes flavors, emulsifiers and solubilizers used in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement and pharmaceutical applications.

