FBR & Co Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s FY2020 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 7.49%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 438.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 740,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 602,723 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the second quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $2,797,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.58 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.25%.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

