Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.50. 3,545,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,556,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $386,799.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,054,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,062. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 815.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4,249.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

