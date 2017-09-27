Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Receives $56.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) traded up 3.68% on Friday, hitting $51.06. 657,138 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($7.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,020,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,292 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,883,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 965,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,194,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

