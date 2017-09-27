Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 27th (BPOP, CARA, EXLS, FBP, FLIC, FPI, GLOP, GNUS, IBN, ITCI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 27th:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS,INC., is a leading provider of offshore Business Process Outsourcing solutions to the Global 1000. EXL is an organization that strives to build lasting relationships with its clients based on consistent high-quality service delivery, trust, and confidence that is unparalleled in the BPO industry today. EXL specializes in providing BPO services to the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Utilities industry verticals. “

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Portugal Telecom SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

