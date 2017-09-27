EnSync Inc (ESNC) Stock Price Down NaN

EnSync Inc (NASDAQ:ESNC) shares dropped NaN during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 712,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of Infinity from the average daily volume of 0 shares.

ESNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on EnSync in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EnSync from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

The firm’s market cap is $27.15 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of EnSync Inc (NASDAQ:ESNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 1.04% of EnSync at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc is engaged in developing, licensing and manufacturing energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) building, utility, and off-grid markets. The Company develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

