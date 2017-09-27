Ensco Plc (ESV) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 4.5% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $81.00 and were trading at $78.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

ESV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensco Plc from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Ensco Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Ensco Plc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Ensco Plc had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ensco Plc during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Ensco Plc during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ensco Plc by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,636 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ensco Plc by 230.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,712 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ensco Plc during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

