Edmond Macri Sells 600 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $42,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $47,934.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $46,956.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Edmond Macri sold 842 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $60,767.14.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $39,816.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,570 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $110,999.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $43,662.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $45,966.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Edmond Macri sold 1,570 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $119,429.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Edmond Macri sold 844 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $63,654.48.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE W) traded up 2.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,549 shares. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.13 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 335.44% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.60 to $76.17 in a report on Monday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

