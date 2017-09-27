Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) CEO Matthew J. Witkos Sells 46,844 Shares

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 46,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $2,266,781.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,437.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) traded up 1.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 756,211 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $393.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.74 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Eaton Vance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 3,407.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,878,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,962,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,490,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,787,000 after acquiring an additional 113,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,308,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,544,000 after acquiring an additional 844,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

