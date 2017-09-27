Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Receives $82.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) traded down 1.04% on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,947 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Duke Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

