Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRG.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded Dream Global REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Global REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.88.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

