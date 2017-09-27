Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) traded up 0.967% on Tuesday, reaching $114.385. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,580 shares. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.460 and a beta of -0.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

