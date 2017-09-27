Digi International Inc. (DGII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a worldwide provider of communications hardware and software delivering seamless connectivity solutions for peripheral server-based remote access and local area networking markets. The Company operates exclusively in a single business segment and sells its products through a global network of distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers and original equipment manufacturers. They also sell direct to select accounts and the government. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Digi International (DGII) traded up 6.86% on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 117,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Digi International has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 15,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

