Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR: DEQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €37.00 ($44.05) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €42.50 ($50.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €33.00 ($39.29) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €40.90 ($48.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €35.40 ($42.14) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €41.00 ($48.81) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €39.00 ($46.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €44.00 ($52.38) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €39.50 ($47.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €41.00 ($48.81) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €42.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €37.50 ($44.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €39.00 ($46.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €41.00 ($48.81) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €47.00 ($55.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €41.60 ($49.52) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €39.80 ($47.38) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €43.00 ($51.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €45.00 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €42.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Deutsche EuroShop AG was given a new €41.00 ($48.81) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR DEQ) traded down 2.483% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.417. 6,252 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.35. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €31.38 and a 52 week high of €41.54. The company has a market cap of €1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.938.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a real estate investment firm. The firm specializes in investments in shopping centers in prime locations. It invests in centers with a minimum property size of 15,000 m² of which no more than 15 percent may be office space or other non-commercial usage. The firm seeks to invest in Europe with a main focus towards Germany.

