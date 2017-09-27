Dermira, Inc. (DERM) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DERM. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dermira in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of Dermira (DERM) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 372,579 shares. Dermira has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The firm’s market cap is $1.08 billion.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.04). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 408.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Dermira will post ($4.20) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $145,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $523,857 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dermira by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dermira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Dermira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

