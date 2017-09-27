Danaher Corporation (DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. set a $96.00 price objective on Danaher Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Danaher Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,797.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $799,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 105.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 207,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 106,715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 73,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 21,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) remained flat at $85.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,546,562 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

