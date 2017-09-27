D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.10

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $333,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $60,025.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $912,606. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 34,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

