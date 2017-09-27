CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (CSBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCMKTSBB:CSBB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of CSB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTSBB CSBB) traded down 0.29% on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares. The company has a market cap of $83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. CSB Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc (CSB) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg, Ohio (the Bank), provides retail and commercial banking services to its customers. The Company operates primarily through the Bank and its other subsidiaries, providing a range of banking, trust, financial and brokerage services to corporate, institutional and individual customers across northeast Ohio.

