Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare Inc. alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded up 5.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 231,981 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $506.54 million, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Grubbs sold 49,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $597,214.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 484.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $104,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 57.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/cross-country-healthcare-inc-ccrn-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.