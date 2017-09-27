Critical Contrast: Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Its Peers

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Abercrombie & Fitch to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Company alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $3.30 billion $181.74 million -46.45 Abercrombie & Fitch Competitors $3.36 billion $449.79 million 21.79

Abercrombie & Fitch’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch. Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Abercrombie & Fitch pays out -258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 55.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 7 12 3 0 1.82 Abercrombie & Fitch Competitors 608 3144 2942 91 2.37

Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus price target of $12.24, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies have a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abercrombie & Fitch has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch -0.62% -0.79% -0.42% Abercrombie & Fitch Competitors 1.12% -1.85% 3.81%

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch peers beat Abercrombie & Fitch on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The Company offers an array of apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The Company has operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 709 stores in the United States and 189 stores outside of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.