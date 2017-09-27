Critical Comparison: Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) vs. Its Rivals

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gladstone Commercial Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Gladstone Commercial Corporation alerts:

This table compares Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 8.15% 3.08% 0.86% Gladstone Commercial Corporation Competitors 46.32% 6.05% 3.37%

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation N/A N/A -185.96 Gladstone Commercial Corporation Competitors $482.34 million $305.34 million 31.95

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gladstone Commercial Corporation Competitors 753 2747 2260 31 2.27

Gladstone Commercial Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gladstone Commercial Corporation pays out -1,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 204.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation competitors beat Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and New Jersey. The Company’s properties have tenants from various industries, such as telecommunications; healthcare; automobile; electronics; information technology; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; personal and non-durable consumer products; machinery; banking; childcare; buildings and real estate; beverage, food and tobacco; printing and publishing; education; home and office furnishings, and oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.