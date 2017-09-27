Critical Analysis: Hardinge (HDNG) & Blount International (BLT)

Hardinge (NASDAQ: HDNG) and Blount International (NYSE:BLT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hardinge and Blount International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hardinge $296.76 million 0.68 $16.45 million $0.22 70.87 Blount International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hardinge has higher revenue and earnings than Blount International.

Dividends

Hardinge pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Blount International does not pay a dividend. Hardinge pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hardinge and Blount International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hardinge 0 0 0 0 N/A Blount International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Hardinge shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hardinge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hardinge and Blount International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hardinge 0.94% 4.61% 2.45% Blount International -10.78% -75.34% -12.19%

Summary

Hardinge beats Blount International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hardinge Company Profile

Hardinge Inc. (Hardinge) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, specializing in precision computer numerically controlled metalcutting machines and workholding technology solutions. The Company supplies high precision computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers and repair parts related to those machines. It also engineers and supplies high precision, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. It operates through two segments: Metalcutting Machine Solutions (MMS), and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories (ATA). The MMS segment includes high precision computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, vertical machining centers, horizontal machining centers, and grinding machines. The ATA segment includes products, primarily collets and chucks that are purchased by manufacturers throughout the lives of their Hardinge or other branded machines.

Blount International Company Profile

Blount International, Inc. (Blount) designs, manufactures, and markets equipment, replacement and component parts, and accessories for professionals and consumers. The Company operates in two business segments: Forestry, Lawn, and Garden (FLAG) segment, and Farm, Ranch, and Agriculture (FRAG). The FLAG segment manufactures and markets cutting chain, guide bars and drive sprockets for chain saw use, and lawnmower and other cutting blades for outdoor power equipment. The FLAG segment also purchases replacement parts and accessories from other manufacturers and markets them, under Blount ‘s brands. The FRAG segment designs, manufactures, assembles and markets attachments and implements for tractors in mowing, cutting, clearing, material handling, landscaping and grounds maintenance applications, as well as log splitters, post-hole diggers, self-propelled lawnmowers, attachments for off-highway construction equipment applications, and other general purpose tractor attachments.

