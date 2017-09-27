Critical Analysis: Citi Trends (CTRN) vs. Its Peers

Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) is one of 37 public companies in the “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Citi Trends to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Citi Trends has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citi Trends’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citi Trends and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $712.38 million $35.16 million 21.19 Citi Trends Competitors $3.36 billion $449.79 million 21.77

Citi Trends’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends. Citi Trends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Citi Trends and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends Competitors 608 3144 2942 91 2.37

As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies have a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Citi Trends’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citi Trends has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Citi Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citi Trends pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 55.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 1.88% 6.93% 4.69% Citi Trends Competitors 1.12% -1.85% 3.81%

Summary

Citi Trends rivals beat Citi Trends on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.

