Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding Corporation is an internationally recognized owner and operator of large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects and a recipient of the Energy Innovator Award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Covanta’s Energy-from-Waste facilities provide communities with an environmentally sound solution to their solid waste disposal needs by using that municipal solid waste to generate clean, renewable energy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVA. BidaskClub raised Covanta Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Covanta Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC raised Covanta Holding Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) traded up 2.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 1,465,907 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion. Covanta Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Covanta Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corporation will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation by 17,486.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,904,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871,354 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,179,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 936,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 799,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 639,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,817,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 616,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta Holding Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

