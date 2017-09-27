Contrasting Kellogg (K) & The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Kellogg (NYSE: K) and The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kellogg and The Kraft Heinz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg 6.12% 70.22% 9.15% The Kraft Heinz 14.67% 7.52% 3.62%

Volatility & Risk

Kellogg has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kellogg and The Kraft Heinz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg 1 7 1 0 2.00 The Kraft Heinz 0 4 10 0 2.71

Kellogg currently has a consensus target price of $74.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus target price of $97.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given The Kraft Heinz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Kellogg.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of The Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Kraft Heinz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The Kraft Heinz pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kellogg pays out 97.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Kraft Heinz pays out 79.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kellogg has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Kellogg is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kellogg and The Kraft Heinz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg $12.79 billion 1.73 $2.27 billion $2.21 28.97 The Kraft Heinz $26.17 billion 3.64 $8.29 billion $3.13 25.01

The Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Kellogg. The Kraft Heinz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kellogg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Kraft Heinz beats Kellogg on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods. Its segments include U.S. Morning Foods, which includes cereal, toaster pastries, health and wellness bars, and beverages; U.S. Snacks, which includes cookies, crackers, cereal bars, savory snacks and fruit-flavored snacks; U.S. Specialty, which represents food away from home channels, including food service, convenience, vending, Girl Scouts and food manufacturing; North America Other, which includes the U.S. Frozen, Kashi and Canada operating segments; Europe, which consists of European countries; Latin America, which consists of Central and South America and includes Mexico, and Asia Pacific, which consists of Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and other Asian and Pacific markets.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company’s remaining businesses are combined as Rest of World. The Rest of World consists of Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). The Company provides products for various occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s brands include Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, and Ore-Ida. The Company’s products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries and pharmacies.

