Contrasting DS Healthcare Group (DSKX) and Unilever PLC (UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) and DS Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:DSKX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Unilever PLC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DS Healthcare Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever PLC and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever PLC N/A N/A N/A DS Healthcare Group -104.81% N/A -196.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unilever PLC and DS Healthcare Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever PLC $64.79 billion 2.49 $11.58 billion N/A N/A DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.77) -0.02

Unilever PLC has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unilever PLC and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever PLC 3 3 3 0 2.00 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unilever PLC currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 54.60%. Given Unilever PLC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unilever PLC is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Unilever PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever PLC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unilever PLC has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Healthcare Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unilever PLC beats DS Healthcare Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unilever PLC Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages. The Company’s geographical segments include Asia/AMET/RUB, The Americas and Europe. Its brands include Axe, Dirt is Good (Omo), Dove, Family Goodness (Rama), Heartbrand (Wall’s), Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rexona, Sunsilk and Surf. The Company operates in more than 100 countries, selling its products in more than 190 countries. The Company operates approximately 310 factories in over 70 countries.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

