Contrasting Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) and Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (LTEA)

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE: KO) and Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ:LTEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Coca-Cola Company (The) alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and Long Island Iced Tea Corp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Company (The) 2 13 7 0 2.23 Long Island Iced Tea Corp. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola Company (The) currently has a consensus price target of $45.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Coca-Cola Company (The)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Company (The) is more favorable than Long Island Iced Tea Corp..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Company (The) and Long Island Iced Tea Corp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Company (The) $38.86 billion 5.01 $10.89 billion $0.96 47.59 Long Island Iced Tea Corp. $4.79 million 4.67 -$11.97 million ($1.90) -1.29

Coca-Cola Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than Long Island Iced Tea Corp.. Long Island Iced Tea Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Company (The), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Coca-Cola Company (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Long Island Iced Tea Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Coca-Cola Company (The) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Long Island Iced Tea Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Long Island Iced Tea Corp. does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola Company (The) pays out 154.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Long Island Iced Tea Corp. has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Company (The) and Long Island Iced Tea Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Company (The) 10.68% 34.53% 8.99% Long Island Iced Tea Corp. -305.26% -349.13% -202.48%

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola Company (The) has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. has a beta of -10.56, meaning that its share price is 1,156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coca-Cola Company (The) beats Long Island Iced Tea Corp. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Bottling Investments, and Corporate. The Company owns and markets a range of non-alcoholic sparkling beverage brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company markets, manufactures and sells beverage concentrates, which are referred to as beverage bases, and syrups, including fountain syrups, and finished sparkling and still beverages.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. is a holding company operating through its subsidiary, Long Island Brand Beverages, LLC (LIBB). The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of Non-Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink (NARTD) iced tea in the beverage industry. It is organized around its brand, Long Island Iced Tea. Long Island Iced Tea is sold primarily on the East Coast of the United States through a network of national and regional retail chains and distributors. The Company produces brewed tea, using black tea leaves, purified water and natural cane sugar or sucralose. The Company’s Long Island Iced Tea’s flavors include lemon, peach, raspberry, guava, mango, diet lemon, diet peach, sweet tea, green tea and honey, and half tea and half lemonade. It also offers lower calorie iced tea in over 12 ounce bottles. The lower calorie flavor options include mango, raspberry and peach. The Company’s products include All-Natural Tea, Diet Tea, Fruit-Flavored Tea, Organic Tea and Herbal Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.