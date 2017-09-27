Contrasting Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ: AMRI) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Albany Molecular Research has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Albany Molecular Research and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albany Molecular Research -5.93% -13.39% -3.42% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.03% -39.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Albany Molecular Research and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albany Molecular Research 0 4 0 0 2.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Albany Molecular Research currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.20%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Albany Molecular Research.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albany Molecular Research and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albany Molecular Research $680.81 million 1.33 $73.33 million ($1.80) -12.08 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.36 million ($2.58) -6.37

Albany Molecular Research has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Albany Molecular Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Albany Molecular Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Albany Molecular Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albany Molecular Research beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albany Molecular Research Company Profile

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing. The API segment includes pilot to commercial scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The DP segment includes pre-formulation, formulation and process development through commercial scale production of complex liquid-filled and lyophilized sterile injectable products and ophthalmic formulations. The FC segment includes lab to commercial scale synthesis of reagents and diverse compounds. It supplies a range of services and technologies supporting the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products, the manufacturing of API and drug product for new and generic drugs.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response. The Company’s lead product candidate, CPI-444, is an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. Its other products include adenosine production inhibitor (a monoclonal anti-CD73 antibody); adenosine A2B antagonist, and interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenue.

