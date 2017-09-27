Contrasting ABAXIS (ABAX) and Its Rivals

ABAXIS (NASDAQ: ABAX) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ABAXIS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ABAXIS Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ABAXIS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABAXIS 1 4 1 0 2.00 ABAXIS Competitors 420 2194 3405 123 2.53

ABAXIS presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 17.54%. Given ABAXIS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ABAXIS is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

ABAXIS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABAXIS’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABAXIS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ABAXIS $227.78 million $49.81 million 31.13 ABAXIS Competitors $2.02 billion $430.75 million -69.40

ABAXIS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ABAXIS. ABAXIS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ABAXIS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABAXIS 14.12% 10.85% 9.44% ABAXIS Competitors -332.63% -33.83% -12.61%

Dividends

ABAXIS pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ABAXIS pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of ABAXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ABAXIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABAXIS competitors beat ABAXIS on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ABAXIS

Abaxis, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force. The Company’s segments are the medical market and the veterinary market. The Company’s medical market products include Piccolo chemistry analyzers and consumable products. The Company develops, manufactures and sells the Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyzer for use in human patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company’s veterinary market product offerings include VetScan chemistry analyzers and veterinary reagent discs, VetScan hematology instruments and related reagent kits, VetScan VSpro specialty analyzers and related consumables, VetScan i-STAT analyzers and related consumables and VetScan rapid tests.

Receive News & Ratings for ABAXIS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABAXIS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.