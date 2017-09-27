Continental Resources (CLR) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is one of 243 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Continental Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.9% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.37 billion $1.75 billion -96.17 Continental Resources Competitors $1.42 billion $613.52 million 20.30

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 1 5 14 0 2.65 Continental Resources Competitors 1576 7906 12237 269 2.51

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $45.34, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Continental Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -5.99% -2.46% -0.76% Continental Resources Competitors -449.56% 1.52% 0.64%

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units. The South region includes properties south of Nebraska and west of the Mississippi River including various plays in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP), Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher (STACK), and Arkoma Woodford areas of Oklahoma. The East region is consists of undeveloped leasehold acreage east of the Mississippi River with no drilling or production operations. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. As of December 31, 2016, its average daily production from South region properties was 91,088 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day.

