Comparing UBS AG (UBS) and Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)

UBS AG (NYSE: UBS) and Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

UBS AG pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Oaktree Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $5.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. UBS AG pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Capital Group pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UBS AG has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

UBS AG has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of UBS AG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Oaktree Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS AG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UBS AG and Oaktree Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS AG 0 3 6 0 2.67 Oaktree Capital Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus price target of $47.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Oaktree Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Capital Group is more favorable than UBS AG.

Profitability

This table compares UBS AG and Oaktree Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS AG 11.09% 7.80% 0.46% Oaktree Capital Group 19.17% 20.11% 4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS AG and Oaktree Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS AG $30.48 billion 2.03 $3.94 billion $1.06 15.74 Oaktree Capital Group $1.51 billion 1.98 $497.59 million $4.57 10.19

UBS AG has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group. Oaktree Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS AG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBS AG beats Oaktree Capital Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UBS AG Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities. The Funds managed by Oaktree include commingled funds, separate accounts and collateralized loan obligation vehicles (CLOs). The commingled funds include open-end and closed-end limited partnerships in which it makes an investment and for which it serves as the general partner. CLOs are structured finance vehicles in which the Company typically makes an investment and for which it serves as collateral manager. Its clientele includes the United States pension plans and corporations and/or their pension funds.

