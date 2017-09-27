Comparing Seadrill Limited (SDRL) & Atwood Oceanics (ATW)

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) and Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seadrill Limited and Atwood Oceanics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atwood Oceanics 3 14 4 0 2.05

Atwood Oceanics has a consensus target price of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Atwood Oceanics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atwood Oceanics is more favorable than Seadrill Limited.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Limited and Atwood Oceanics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited -23.55% 2.64% 1.23% Atwood Oceanics -3.06% 2.25% 1.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill Limited and Atwood Oceanics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited $2.37 billion 0.08 $1.15 billion ($1.18) -0.30 Atwood Oceanics $605.28 million 1.20 $296.89 million ($0.20) -45.05

Seadrill Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Atwood Oceanics. Atwood Oceanics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seadrill Limited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill Limited has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atwood Oceanics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Seadrill Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Atwood Oceanics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atwood Oceanics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atwood Oceanics beats Seadrill Limited on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill Limited

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The Company’s segments are Floaters and Jack-ups. The Company offers services encompassing drilling, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Company contracts its drilling units primarily on a dayrate basis to drill wells for its customers. The Company has a fleet of approximately 38 offshore drilling units consisting of over 12 semi-submersible rigs, approximately seven drillships and over 19 jack-up rigs in operation, and contracts for the construction of approximately 13 offshore drilling units. The Company also provides management services to certain unconsolidated companies in which its holds investments.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey. Its Jackup Rigs included Atwood Mako, Atwood Manta, Atwood Aurora, Atwood Beacon and Atwood Orca. The Atwood Mako and Atwood Manta, both approximately 400-foot water depth Pacific Class jackup rigs, are operating offshore Vietnam and offshore Thailand. The Atwood Aurora, an approximately 350-foot water depth jackup, is operating offshore West Africa. The Atwood Beacon, an approximately 400-foot water depth jackup, is operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

