Comparing Bank Mutual Corporation (BKMU) & DNB Financial Corp (DNBF)

Bank Mutual Corporation (NASDAQ: BKMU) and DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Mutual Corporation and DNB Financial Corp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Mutual Corporation $95.97 million 4.74 $16.54 million $0.36 27.50 DNB Financial Corp $37.60 million 3.88 $7.03 million $1.65 20.76

Bank Mutual Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corp. DNB Financial Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Mutual Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank Mutual Corporation has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Financial Corp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank Mutual Corporation and DNB Financial Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Mutual Corporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 DNB Financial Corp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank Mutual Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. DNB Financial Corp has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given DNB Financial Corp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Financial Corp is more favorable than Bank Mutual Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Mutual Corporation and DNB Financial Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Mutual Corporation 14.77% 5.67% 0.61% DNB Financial Corp 16.38% 7.97% 0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Bank Mutual Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of DNB Financial Corp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Bank Mutual Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of DNB Financial Corp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank Mutual Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DNB Financial Corp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank Mutual Corporation pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Financial Corp pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Bank Mutual Corporation Company Profile

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities. In addition to deposits, the Bank obtains funds through borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Chicago. These funding sources are used to originate loans, including commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential loans, non-residential commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The Bank also purchases and/or participates in loans from third-party financial institutions and is a seller of residential loans in the secondary market. It also invests in mortgage-related and other investment securities.

DNB Financial Corp Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank has over 10 branches and a wealth management group, DNB First Wealth Management. Its loan and lease portfolio consists primarily of commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans and lines of credit (including commercial construction), commercial leases and consumer loans. Its investment portfolio includes the United States agency securities, bank stocks, and other bonds and notes. Its primary source of funds is derived from customer deposits, which are typically generated by its branch offices.

