Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRII. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Freshii from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Freshii from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Freshii from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshii has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of Freshii (TSE FRII) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 392,020 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $174.35 million. Freshii has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Lowers Freshii Inc (FRII) Price Target to C$9.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/cibc-lowers-freshii-inc-frii-price-target-to-c9-00.html.

About Freshii

