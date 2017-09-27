CI Financial Corp (CIX:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 13th

CI Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CIX:CA) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/ci-financial-corp-cixca-to-issue-dividend-of-0-12-on-october-13th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.