Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) remained flat at GBX 111.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares. Christie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 112.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 29.44 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.23.

Get Christie Group plc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christie Group plc (CTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 20th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/christie-group-plc-ctg-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-1-on-october-20th.html.

In related news, insider David Rugg acquired 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,048.20 ($12,168.10).

About Christie Group plc

Christie Group plc is a provider of a portfolio of professional business services for the leisure, retail and care sectors. The Company operates through two operating segments: Professional Business Services, and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment is engaged in business valuation, consultancy and agency, mortgage and insurance services, and business appraisal.

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.