Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_UN:CA) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHE_UN:CA) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

