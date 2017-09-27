Cellcast plc (CLTV) Posts Earnings Results

Cellcast plc (LON:CLTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of £577 million for the quarter. Cellcast plc had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 54.54%.

Cellcast plc (LON CLTV) remained flat at GBX 5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 115,000 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.34. Cellcast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 6.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.34 million.

About Cellcast plc

Cellcast Plc is engaged in production and broadcast of participation television (TV) formats. The Company is engaged in production and distribution of participatory television formats across multiple digital platforms in the United Kingdom. The Company’s services enable broadcasters, content developers and mobile network operators to profit from the growth of interactive and transactional television programming.

