Celgene Corporation (CELG) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CELG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.42.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded down 0.21% on Tuesday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,361 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.56, for a total transaction of $1,309,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,599.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Celgene Corporation during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Motco boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 60.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

