CEB (CEB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about CEB (NYSE:CEB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CEB earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.9298980028982 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CEB (NYSE:CEB) traded down 0.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 10,454,325 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. CEB has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

CEB Company Profile

CEB Inc, formerly The Corporate Executive Board Company, is a member-based advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: SHL Talent Measurement and CEB. Its SHL Talent Measurement provides cloud-based solutions for talent assessment and talent mobility, and decision support, as well as professional services to support those solutions.

