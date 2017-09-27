Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Vocera Communications Inc. alerts:

Vocera Communications (VCRA) traded up 4.93% on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,652 shares. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $915.90 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/cantor-fitzgerald-reiterates-buy-rating-for-vocera-communications-inc-vcra.html.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,575,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,245 shares of company stock worth $4,848,735. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.