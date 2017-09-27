Canlan Ice Sports Corp (ICE:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 17th

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (NASDAQ:ICE:CA) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

