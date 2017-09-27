Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian National Railway (CNI) traded up 1.13% on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,139 shares. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 151.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

