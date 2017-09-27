Canadian High Income Equity Fund (CIQ_UN:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 16th

Canadian High Income Equity Fund (NASDAQ:CIQ_UN:CA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/canadian-high-income-equity-fund-ciq_unca-to-issue-dividend-of-0-05-on-october-16th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.