Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (CAR)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

