Canadian 50 Advantaged Preferred Share Fund Announces Dividend of $0.27 (CPF_UN:CA)

Canadian 50 Advantaged Preferred Share Fund (NASDAQ:CPF_UN:CA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

