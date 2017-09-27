Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Receives C$4.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 754,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.37 per share, with a total value of C$2,541,991.00. Also, insider Dan Wilks purchased 2,094,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,163,453.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,440,477 shares of company stock valued at $24,281,675.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE CFW) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 566,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $675.65 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

